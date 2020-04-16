Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu on Thursday inspected facilities at the National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA) meant for further testing of Nigerians to ascertain their coronavirus status.

Onu, who expressed satisfaction with the facilities, promised to give the agency full support to enable it make maximum contributions for the well-being of Nigerians.

The minister said the NABDA had donated its laboratories in Abuja and Odi in Bayelsa state for testing of cases and to harness the anti-bodies from those that had recovered from COVID-19.

Onu assured that the ministry’s agencies would make contributions that would impact positively on the current challenge facing the country.

He said the target was to ensure that President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to test 4, ooo Nigerians per day was attained, adding that the facilities at NABDA would be useful in achieving that.

“We are hopeful that the resources of this nation would be channeled in this regard,’’ he said.

On the directives he gave to the agency on vaccines production, Onu said that “once we dominate the technology, we can transfer to other countries.’’

Prof. Alex Akpa, the director-general of NABDA, said the agency was happy to showcase its readiness for COVID-19 management in the country.

Akpa said the centre for genomics research and innovation in Abuja, was equipped to handle SARS-CoV-2 identification using rPCR made possible by the availability of molecular biology/diagnostic laboratories.

He said this would provide opportunity for Nigeria to increase the rate of testing on the disease for early detection and treatment.

Akpa said the agency was set to begin the production of vaccines, biopharmaceuticals and other biologicals in the country to meet the growing needs in the health sector.

According to the director general, this will be possible due to the existing technical understanding between NABDA and the Centre of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CGEB) in Cuba.

He said the collaboration was targeted at upgrading the technical resources and human capital at the disposal of NABDA to produce vaccines, bio-pharmaceuticals and biologicals to meet disease outbreaks such as COVID-19.

Akpa said the production of rapid diagnostic kits/validation of COVID-19 rapid diagnostic kits would assist in both antigen and antibody identification in the event of disease outbreak.