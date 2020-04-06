Ogun Government says that it has recorded two new cases of the Coronavirus in the state.

Gov. Dapo Abiodun made this known on Monday evening while addressing journalists in his Iperu residence.

According to him, the two new cases are from Obafemi Owode and Yewa South Local Government Areas of the state.



He noted that the new cases were “significant” as both never had any recent travel history or close contact with any positive cases so far.Abiodun, however, said they have been moved to one of the isolation centres in the state.He added that the state had begun identifying other contacts they might have met.

“It is important for us to protect ourselves and our community from this invisible but dangerous virus by observing all the guidelines and shed off any carefree attitude that some may have been adopting towards the virus.

Covid-19 is real and it is here in Ogun.“Particularly when we know that these two new cases have no recent travel history or contact with any positive case,” he said.Abiodun further said that as part of new measures to combat the spread, the state would provide a “special welfare package for frontline health workers in view of their higher risk of exposure to the virus while caring for others.”He said plans were underway to take delivery of a mobile testing laboratory just as the molecular laboratory would be ready soon.

He added that a drive-in test centre would be provided for residents to drive their cars in and be tested inside their cars.“We’ll continue to review our measures and strenghten our preparedness to combat the Corona monster on an ongoing basis,” he said.The governor commended the health workers for their “uncommon commitment and vigilance” just as he thanked several donors that had risen to the occasion in recent times.

He urged members of the public to adhere strictly to social distancing and observe strict hygiene.