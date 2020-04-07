The Ogun state government has rolled out a mobile application for members of the public to self-assess themselves on individual basis for the dreaded coronavirus.

The state government had in March launched a real time concurrently updated mobile application for health workers which has been deployed to all government and private health facilities across its 20 local government areas to aid information sharing.

In a release signed by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, the new application, christened: “Ogun COVID-19 assessment” is not for diagnostic purposes, but is meant to determine the risk of resident’s exposure to the disease.

Coker noted that the application is downloadable on Google play store and can also be assessed onhttps://covid19.ogunhip.com/andhttps://covid19.ogunstate.gov.ng/

She said that responses are monitored on a dashboard at the state Ministry of Health which will flag high risk individuals as red who are promptly followed up by the state epidemiologist.

“This mobile application is an assessment tool for the individual members of the public on the basic symptoms of coronavirus. It can be downloaded on Google playstore. The app is not for diagnostic purpose.

READ ALSO: WhatsApp puts new limits on the forwarding of viral messages

“Responses are monitored on a dashboard at the Ministry of Health which will flag high risk individuals as red who are promptly followed up by the state epidemiologist,” the commissioner said.

Urging members of the public to take advantage of the mobile application, Coker assured that the Governor Dapo Abiodun led government in the state is putting measures in place to contain the disease.