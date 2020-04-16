The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has donated sanitisers, face masks and liquid soaps to the Kano state hovernment to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Brig.-Gen. Ibrahim, Shuaibu the director general of the NYSC, presented the items to the state government on Thursday in Kano.

Ibarhim, who was represented by the NYSC state Coordinator, Aisah Tata, said the preventive items were produced locally by forps members serving in the state.

“The gesture is to contribute our part to complement the federal and state governments’ effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic,” Ibrahim said.

According to him, the scheme is ready to give necessary support to the state government to fast track sustainable social and economic development in the state.

Ibrahim urged the state government to support the corps members to enable them to produce sanitisers, face masks and liquid soap for distribution to the people.

He noted that the measure would go a long way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Also speaking, Muhammad Garba, the commissioner for information, commended the gesture, adding that: “it is a clear indication that the scheme is concern about the pandemic and other issues in the state.”

Garba said the state government had worked out modalities to ensure effective utilisation of the preventive materials and other donated items to contain the pandemic in the state.

He explained that the donations collected by the government to fight the pandemic would be distributed to 50,000 households in the state.

While pledging the state government’s support to the NYSC, Garba said the state’s task force on COVID-19 would explore areas of collaboration with the scheme to enhance production of the preventive materials.