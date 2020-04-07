The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in Oyo State have congratulated Gov. Seyi Makinde on his recovery from the coronavirus.

The NUJ in a statement signed by its Chairman, Ademola Babalola and Secretary, Sola Oladapo, said the governor’s speedy recovery had shown that God was indeed ‘a miracle worker.’

While tasking the governor to reposition the health sector to global standards in medical care, the NUJ also prayed that “the lessons learnt during your stint experience should not be lost on your administration to ensure dividends of democracy reach all and sundry.”

The NUT in its congratulatory message signed by its Chairman and Secretary, Tojuade Adedoyin and N. M. Abdullahi, said the governor’s timely recovery was an attestation to Oyo citizens’ prayers and fasting on behalf of the governor.

“The NUT, Oyo State Wing, hereby joins others in appreciating God and celebrating the speedy recovery of our able dynamic governor.

“The union wishes to assure your excellency of her total support and full compliance with all the instructions rolled out by the Oyo State Covid-19 task force to prevent further spread of the virus.

“We pray to God to give others that are still under treatment speedy recuperation back to their perfect health.

“Kindly accept the assurances of our highest regards as we pledge our continuous loyalty and cooperation to the administration’s laudable education and other social economic programmes to move the state forward as it maintains its pacesetter position among the states in Nigeria,” the NUT added.