Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Imo state council, has cautioned its members to adopt preventive measures as the first case of COVID 19 has been reported in the state.

The state government as at the time of filing this report was yet to issue a statement on the coronavirus pandemic incident that had been reported in the state as all relevant government agencies failed to confirm the incident.

A statement by the Chairman of the Correspondents chapel of the NUJ, Mr. Steve Uzoechi, said: “I am constrained to urge every member of the Correspondents’ Chapel to adopt the strictest preventive measure henceforth, as the index case could be anybody. It could someone you know and someone who relates closely with someone you know.’

“I particularly, urge our members at the Government House, Owerri to be very mindful of their safety because of the level of unimpeded traffic to and fro the government house.

“I have noticed that the chief medical director of Federal Medical Centre, Owerri, was addressing his workers in his release while waiting for official release by government. He was protecting his workers.

“The Association of Resident Doctors was addressing their members and putting them on notice while waiting for the official statement from the government. They were also protecting their members.

“It is a serious concern that government as yet, has not notified the people about this ‘resident threat’ so people can take further safety measures.

“By this note therefore, I am pleading with us dear colleagues, to take this serious as we go about our duties.”

He therefore, enjoined them to get a face mask, a pocket hand sanitizer and wash their hands with detergent and running water as often as possible.