Nigeria’s football bodies and clubs will be earning a The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) donation within the coming days.

The expected support for the NFF was confirmed via a released FIFA statement that is signed by the world federation’s president GIanni Infantino.

“The pandemic has caused unprecedented challenges for the entire football community and, as the world governing body, it is FIFA’s duty to be there and support the ones that are facing acute needs,” Infantino said in the statement.

“This starts by providing immediate financial assistance to our member associations, many of which are experiencing severe financial distress.



The Federation further added that this is the first of many more coming steps which will include more appropriate and effective solutions.

“This is the first step of a far-reaching financial relief plan we are developing to respond to the emergency across the whole football community.



Together with our stakeholders, we are assessing the losses and we are working on the most appropriate and effective tools to implement the other stages of this relief plan,” continued the statement.

“I would like to thank the chairpersons of the FIFA Development Committee, Shaikh Salman Bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, and the FIFA Finance Committee, Alejandro Domínguez, for their commitment and urgent approval of these measures by their committees,” ended the note.