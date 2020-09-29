COVID-19: NCDC reveals why Nigeria ‘might’ see a resurgence in cases

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has warned that deliberate refusal by some states to carry out adequate testing Nigeria might lead to a second surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, Daily Times gathered.

NCDC’s Director-General, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, stated this while appearing on Arise TV.

Ihekweazu noted that some states were unable to ascertain the number of COVID-19 cases in their domain.

He, however, expressed delight that NCDC can establish that fewer cases were being reported than it was in the last six months, adding that he was especially impressed about the progress made in a few states, especially Lagos.

The NCDC boss, however, said many states have refused to learn from other states in terms of testing and curtailing the effects of the virus.

“I am very worried that we might find an explosion in those states, which would then affect the rest of the country again,” Ihekweazu lamented.

