NASCO Group Nigeria on Saturday, responded to the ravaging and deadly scourge of COVID-19, by donating products worth N60 million to ameliorate the sufferings of Nigerians as a result of the lockdown.

The products which were to be handed over to the Plateau and Lagos state governments, as well as the minister of the Federal Capital territory was flagged off in Jos, the Plateau state capital.

Speaking at a brief ceremony that herald’s the distribution of the products, the Executive Chairman NASCO Group, Dr. Attia Nasreddin, said an additional cash donation of N10m has been made to the federal government COVID-19 response initiative.

According to Nasreddin, the cash donation is in compliance with the company’s corporate support to the unquantifiable work being done by the state and non-state actors in response to the pandemic.

His words: “It is however, most crucial to encourage our fellow citizens to not despair. We are in this together and we ought therefore, to band together, and remain hopeful. This is the time when we are drawn to show that we are a better, kinder and stronger as a group of people.

“Let us, one and all lean towards our shared humanity, through provision of as much assistance as we each can, and should muster, towards aiding especially the most in need and vulnerable people in our midst.

“This is the legacy we must all look to bequeath to our next generation. We owe one another a duty to consciously identify with, and or open our doors to help others overcome the difficult psychological, social and economic effects of this pandemic,” he said.

Nasreddin however, appealed to the public to adhere to all safety nets, by washing off their hands with soap regularly, and obeying government directives.