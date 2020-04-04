As the world rallies against the Coronavirus Pandemic, the Muslim Coalition Against COVID-19, a coalition of 45 Islamic organizations across the Nigeria, has launched a N500 million appeal fund for its intervention and relief works across the country.

Abdulwasiu Abiola, chairman of the Coalition’s Publicity Committee, says the coalition has put together a series of far-reaching programmes to complement ongoing government efforts at mitigating the impacts of the disease and the lockdown on the populace.

In a statement made available to DAILY TIMES on Saturday, Mr. Abiola said four states of the federation have been selected for a pilot scheme before the subsequent roll out across the entire country.

He said through the coalition members and as a group, the coalition will appeal for fund from Muslims at home and abroad.

To ensure effectiveness, efficiency and transparency of fund mobilization and relief operations, Mr Abiola said the coalition has constituted eight committees manned by experienced Muslim professionals, technocrats and academics from various backgrounds.

He disclosed that the committees include Audit, Account, Publicity, Logistics, Fund Mobilization, Medicals, Government Liaison, and Monitoring and Evaluation.

In the coming days, the coalition will unveil its work plan, programme schedule and its vision to stand side-by-side with the Nigerian people to win the fight against COVID-19 insha Allah, Abiola said.