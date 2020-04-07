Veteran actor Zack Orji has described the stay-at-home directive by the government as an opportunity for families to spend quality time together while not neglecting the preventive measures to slow COVID-19 spread.

Orji said this on Tuesday in Lagos that the directive had created an enabling environment for couples to take time to rest out of their busy schedules.

“The stay-at-home order has its own advantages and disadvantages, but the way I see it and the manner that the government is handling it matters a lot to many.

“I believe parents, particularly career couples, are making the best use of the lock-down to rest, be with their children, look in and take care of something hitherto ignored in the home.

“For me, it has availed me more opportunity of doing a lot of reading, doing some house chores, enter the kitchen and sweep it, which was not obtainable during busy days,” he said.

Conversely, he said the lock-down was not palatable for a large number of people who survive on daily income through some form of trade which had been put on hold.

According to him, the lock-down has crippled some businesses.

“People are suffering from the lockdown because it has placed hardship on them; some of us have extended hands of fellowship on request, so the situation is telling on the people,” he added.

The veteran actor appealed to the authorities to have a rethink on the lock-down to soften the unbearable hardship the people were going through in the past one week.

Orji said there was the need to encourage people to take necessary precautions while they go back to their businesses.