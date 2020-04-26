A coalition of Nigerian lawyers has slammed a $200 billion suit against the Peoples Republic of China over the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on Nigerians.

According to the leader of the team, Prof. Epiphany Azinge (SAN), a current member of the Commonwealth Arbitral Tribunal London, representing Nigeria and Africa, they are claiming damages for the loss of lives and economic strangulation amongst others.

Azinge, a former director-general of the Nigeria Institute of Legal Studies (NIALS) disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

He said: “We are demanding $200 billion as damages for the loss of lives, economic strangulation, trauma, hardship, social disorientation, mental torture and disruption of normal daily existence of people in Nigeria.

“The team of legal experts plans a two phase line of action; first is with the federal high court of Nigeria and secondly to persuade the Nigerian government to institute a state action against the Peoples Republic of China at the International Court of Justice at the Hague.

“The legal experts will be claiming damages to the tune of $200 billion and the Chinese government will be served through its embassy in Nigeria.”

It would be recalled that the state of Missouri had also sued the Chinese government over the coronavirus, alleging that nation’s officials are to blame for the global pandemic.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court by the state’s top lawyer, alleges Chinese officials are “responsible for the enormous death, suffering, and economic losses they inflicted on the world, including Missourians.”