The Governor of Lagos state Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced the discharge of another patient, a female. who has fully recovered from the Novel Coronavirus at Yaba Isolation centre in Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu on his Twitter handle said: I announce with immense joy, the discharge of another patient (a female) who has fully recovered from our facility at Yaba. This brings to 32, the number of patients we have successfully managed and discharged in Lagos.

5G, God’ Generals and the Hordes of Mordor by Fani-Kayode

I look forward to sharing more great news in the coming days. This is indicative of the successes we are recording in our offensive against

32 people have fully recovered from COVI-19 in Lagos and discharged

Sanwo-Olu went on to say that : ‘We are resolute in our resolve, we have the upper hand, we are winning and victory is surely ours. .

Recall that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed six new cases of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). on Monday night , said that as at 9.30 p.m., there were 238 confirmed cases of COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

Just In: Covid-19: FG releases food items to vulnerable Nigerians

The NCDC said two cases were recorded in Kwara, two in Edo, one in Rivers and one in the Federal Capital Territory(FCT), making Nigeria’s confirmed case 238.

The centre said that 35 people have been discharged while Nigeria recorded five deaths.

NCDC said that currently, there were 120 cases in Lagos; Abuja – 48, Oyo- Nine ; Osun- 20 ; Ogun – Four ; Kaduna-Five; Enugu -Two, Akwa Ibom -Five , Edo- 11 and Bauchi- Six, Ekiti,- Two, Rivers -Two, Kwara- Two Benue and Ondo has one case, respectively.