The Lagos state government secretariat in Alausa, Ikeja, on Tuesday, became the next port of call for the state government, in its efforts to ensure fumigation of major locations and facilities in the metropolis.

The move is aimed at curbing the deadly coronavirus, currently spreading across the state.

Officials from the state Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs, led by Amos Joseph, Rachel Oluwafunmilayo Anifowose and Mr. William, were seen directing fumigation workers, as they carried out the exercise, in and around offices at the secretariat.

The offices include the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Cooperative; Ministry of Transportation; Ministry of Home Affairs; the Baguda Kalto Press Centre and the car park, among others.

One of the officials, Joseph, who spoke on the exercise, said it was taking place simultaneously in all the 57 council areas in the state, pointing out that his team was directed to commence immediately with the government secretariat.

He however, could not say which place the exercise would hold next, adding that “we could be asked to move to the Lagos state House of Assembly.

“But, right now, we are at the government secretariat to fumigate all the offices and the surroundings, which you are seeing us doing.”