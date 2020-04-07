The Kwara Government has announced the lockdown of Offa Local Government council following confirmation of two index cases of COVID-19 in the area.

Area to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Ogun deploys mobile app for residents’ personal self-assessment



The state Chairman of Technical Committee on COVID-19, Mr Kayode Alabi, told newsmen in Ilorin on Tuesday that the Offa lockdown would take effect from 6:00p.m. on Wednesday.

He said the government was compelled to effect a total shutdown of the ancient town to contain community transmission and save people’s lives.

“This shutdown will become effective at 6:00pm local time on Wednesday, April 8.

” This directive is pursuant to the Kwara State Infectious Diseases (Emergency Prevention) Regulation 2020.

“The shutdown means total restriction on every vehicular movement into or from Offa.

” The exceptions to this directive are those contained in the recent address of Mr President which granted access to vehicles transporting foodstuffs, poultry and pharmaceutical products

“Any other movement, private or commercial is hereby banned for the next 14 days or until such a time the government is satisfied that our people are no longer at risk of mass infections arising from the two cases that have been traced to the town.

“Any violators are liable to punishments outlined in the Kwara State Infectious Diseases (Emergency Prevention) Regulation 2020.

” Various security agencies, including the police and the Nigerian Navy have been drafted to enforce this directive while His Royal Highness, the Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi, Esuwoye 11, has been fully briefed.

“We urge our people to please bear with us in this tough period. The human community is certain to come out of this pandemic stronger and better.

“The government calls for timely report of any suspicious case of COVID-19. Anyone with travel history to frontline states, the America or European countries and others in the last three weeks should please contact the Kwara State Technical Committee for relevant advisory

“Arrangements have been made to distribute palliatives to the poorest of the poor to assist them in this trying time.

” This will happen before the week runs out.

“The categories of the people to receive the palliatives are strictly the aged, the physically challenged, widows/widowers, poor artisans, and any other needy group that the ward-based committee on palliatives deem qualified for the food stuffs

” This committees comprise traditional rulers, religious leaders and local Community Based Organisations whose duty is to monitor the exercise.

“We want to clarify that this palliative cannot go round. It is targeted strictly at the poorest of the poor in the belief that they are the most affected at this time,” Alabi said.

He prayed for infected persons to get well soon, assuring them of getting the best care possible from the government.

“To all our healthcare specialists, we are grateful to you. We cannot thank you enough.

“Kwara people are grateful to you and would always have your back now and always”, said the Chairman.