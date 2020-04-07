The Kano State Government has dismissed a viral video clip on social media of alleged health personnel trying to evacuate a COVID-19 19 confimed patient at Sabon Gari area of the state.

Mrs Hadiza Namadi, the Public Relations Officer of the state Ministry of Health, debunked the speculation in a statement in Kano on Tuesday. It described the allegation as untrue, misleading and a mere speculation to create panic amongst residents of the state.

“To keep the record straight and dispel the rumour going round, a call was received at the COVID-19 Call Centre of a sick person suspected to be having the virus, and a Rapid Response Team was immediately mobilised to the location at Ijebu Road in Sabon Gari.

“The suspected case was identified and his sample taken for examination, the result of which came out negative,” it explained

The statement further said the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Aminu Tsanyawa, appealed to the general public to disregard the purported news of a confirmed case of COVID-19 19 in Kano.

“It is unfounded and a lie being circulated with malicious intent. The state government is taking all proactive measures against the outbreak of COVID-19 in the state.

According to reports a video clip went viral on social media of some alleged kitted health personnel in Kano, trying to evacuate a patient reported to have tested positive for COVID-19.

The circulation of the video compelled the state ministry of health to dispel the rumour on Tuesday, assuring that the patient tested negative to the virus.