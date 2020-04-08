Jigawa state government says it has dispatched a surveillance team to Daura, Katsina state, following the death of a medical doctor, Dr. Aliyu Yakubu, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Governor Muhammad Badaru said this while speaking with newsmen in Dutse on Wednesday.

Gov. Badaru said that the surveillance team will work in collaboration with Katsina state hovernment to prevent spread of the virus to the state.

“As you know, we are close to Daura through Kazaure, Yankwashi and Roni.

“And so with the case of coronavirus in Daura, we’ve sent our surveillance team to work with Katsina state government to find out if there are interactions between Jigawa indigenes and those of Katsina.

“If there are such contacts, then we get such persons isolated and tested to make sure they are not infected by the virus,” he said.

In the area of contact tracing, the governor disclosed that the state government was able to trace almost 210 persons who returned from states with confirmed cases.

According to him, 12 samples out of the 210 traced persons have been taken for tests.

He said that 10 of the 12 samples were confirmed negative, while the result of the remaining two were being awaited.

Gov. Badaru commended volunteers in the state known as for their commitment in identifying people who returned to their respective localities from states with confirmed cases.

“On contact tracing, we receive information every second and every hour on coronavirus.

“Therefore, we wish to commend the over 4,000 volunteers we have across the state for their quick response in telling us about who comes new into their areas or develop symptoms of the virus.

“In fact, it is due to their commitment that we traced almost 210 persons of which we took the samples of 12.

“Ten out of the samples came back negative and we’re waiting for the remaining two,” the governor said.