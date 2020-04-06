The Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDC) has said electricity supply will be sustained for 18 hours daily, aimed at supporting customers who are now forced to stay at home as measures to curtail the dreaded coronavirus.

The sustained 18 -hour electricity supply is its palliative measure to cushion the effects of the lockdown for the residents of Bauchi, Gombe, Benue and Plateau states, being the franchise jurisdiction for the electricity company, our correspondent gathered.

Spokesman for JEDC, Dr. Friday Elijah, who disclosed this to newsmen in a statement on Monday said the effort is to ameliorate the boredom associated with the total lockdown.

Elijah said the Deputy General Manager Legal, Mr. Wilson Tingir and the Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Mansir Nakande, has assured that the company will live up to this expectation.

“Constant supply of energy to customers who were expected to be indoors throughout the duration of the lockdown will avail them the opportunity to be well informed on the ongoing efforts of government in the containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

“JEDC will avail customers the luxury of enjoying 18- hour supply to enable them listen to news and make use of their electronic gadgets. Staying indoors without power supply could be so boring.

“We have instructed all our technical team to be on ground to attend to faults that might crop up during this malady.

“We therefore, urge customers to reciprocate this gestures by paying for consumed energy so as to enable the company function better,” the statement read.