



The need for government to provide relief materials, and paliatives for every citizen, during and after the stay at home order meant to curtail the spread of Coronavirus pandemic, has been emphaisied by the Executive Director of Lightup Foundation, Ambassador Olasubomi Iginla.

Iginla who was speaking recently on how to manage the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria, said there was need for quick intervention to cushion the effect of the stay at home order been enforced in parts of the country.



While applauded the contribution of private individuals and establishments in the counrty to help fight COVID-19, she also solicited support from Nigerians in the diaspora.

Commenting on the steps her foundation has taken to help the situation in Nigeria, and indeed Africa, Iginla said he had written to the United Nations (UN) Secretary General, as well as the Director-General of The World Health Organisation (WHO), on the urgency of the need to support African countries.



She said: “ I have forwarded an urgent letter to the United Nations Secretary General as well as the Director-General of The World Health Organisation on the urgency of the need to support African countries. I am aware that these two institutions are working conscientiously to see how this can be done. I would want to restate emphatically that the time to act is now as Africa is running against time.

“ I plead that all bureaucraties be softened and logistic arrangements be fast tracked to see to the delivery of needed resources as soon as possible. Henceforth, | wish to reiterate my commitment to the monitoring and following up of future correspondences from the UN Secretariat, and WHO with continuous advocacy on this matter until something is done.



“ The Government of Nigeria needs to provide reliefs and palliatives to the citizens in the best possible way they can, both now and after the stay at home period. All Nigerians abroad need to assist financially by sending money and relief resources back home, no matter how little as we are all in this together.

“ I appeal strongly to those who are in good financial standing in the diaspora to kindly extend their help not only to their family members but also to friends, neighbours and villages where there is high need for support. I want to use this opportunity to specially appreciate individuals and corporate organisations who have provided support to Nigerians in every form. Thank you for all your assistance and love.”



She further urged religious leaders who are yet to reach out to the needy, to do so, and appealed to all take safety measures seriously, saying, “ It is our collective responsibility to stem the spread of the dreaded coronavirus by doing our part under the direction of the authorities.”



The Ambassador who extended her condolences to the families of those who had died as a result of the Coronavirus disease, also called for caution in spreading fake news, saying it will do more harm to the situation than good.

She said: “ I appeal to all, to exercise restraint and discretion in spreading news around via Social Media or other means. I plead with us to censor all messages especially the ones with the potential of causing panic and adversely affecting the mental state of our people. Let us also take care of our children because they are the future of tomorrow and yet vulnerable at this time.



“ Let us educate them on the nature of our present challenge and furnish them with information that could strengthen their resolve to stay safe. Anxiety, depression and fear is prevalent at this time of their forced holiday and so they deserve all the protection we can get for them. ”