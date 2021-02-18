COVID-19: GoddessTalk CEO, Bolaji Ajike speaks on the vaccines

By Mutiat Alli

At long last, there seems to be a light at the dark tunnel of the Coronavirus pandemic with the discovery of various vaccines to checkmate its spread.

While the development has been welcomed with open arms in some quarters, there have been skepticism and outright rejections in others.

For different reasons the much hoped-for vaccines have not won the hearts of all, particularly black people who nurse all sorts of conspiracy theories.

For Bolaji Adeola Ajike, a US-based Nigerian entrepreneur, whose life’s mission is to promote everything black, especially black-owned businesses, the decision to take the vaccine or not is entirely up to an individual.

“I believe people should do their own independent research about the vaccines. Look at history, don’t be a guinea pig.

Understand pharmaceutical company are in this for monetary gain not just for health. Stay up to date on Covid updates across the world.

Everyone should stay informed, and make the best decisions for themselves. I’ve taken great interest in how our brothers and sisters across the diaspora are handling the pandemic and the research plus products they’re producing. Congo and their Manacovid product is a great example,”she said.

“As someone who works within the healthcare field I don’t think enough research and testing has been done to put out vaccines so quickly.

The side effects could be detrimental to our reproductive systems, etc. I believe businesses should shift during this time to enforcing protocols that work specifically for their industry &/or business models + customers,” she added.

Bolaji Ajike operates four concerns with the general idea to promote all that concerns black people, namely; AfroGanix, GoddessTalk Show, GoddessTalk App and GoddessTalk Network.

She founded AfroGanix, LLC in 2012 to align businesses with Distribution, Manufacturing, and Fulfillment globally. According to her, she developed a passion for service and a passion for the economic success of the African Diaspora.

GoddessTalk Show on the other hand which premiered in June 2019 was to expose the world to Black businesses, activists, and game changers causing economic seismic shifts across the globe.

To further those efforts in July 2020 she launched the GoddessTalk App. And much later she launched the GoddessTalk Network.

Bolaji Adeola Ajike, a Nigerian by birth, migrated to the United States of America at the age of 7 years with her parents.

She holds a B.A. in Communications Studies and and Masters in Public Administration from Mount St. Mary’s University, Enmitsburg, Maryland and Capella University, Minneapolis, Minnesota respectively.

Bolaji Adeola Ajike is an entrepreneur with businesses in different fields. She was born in Lagos, Nigeria and raised in Surulere, Lagos until her family moved to the United States in 1995. She grew up in Willingboro, NJ (Boro). She’s the oldest of 4 children.