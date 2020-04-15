While the lockdown continues, actor Adeniyi Johnson has shared a very interesting letter to dissatisfied wives who are stuck at home with their husbands due to the lockdown.

The actor in a post shared via his Instagram page on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, went hard on women who aren’t really excited about staying at home with their husbands because of the lockdown order issued by the government.

According to him, this is the period these women should pay attention to their husbands; make their marriages work instead of making the home unbearable for them.

Lots are saying I’ll show him… keep showing him till you run out of colour … Now is the time to determine what will happen after the lockdown study respect him, obey him give him food and good sex…. stop saying “Am I a prostitute”!!. Cook good food and TALK TO HIM… Be his best friend now!!! MENNNNN…………. SHOULD I INCREASE THE VOLUME???🔊🔊🔊🔊,” he wrote.