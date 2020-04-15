The Federal Government has taken delivery of a shipment of ventilators and other medical equipment from the United Nations systems in Nigeria to help the country’s fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

The UN Resident Coordinator for Nigeria,Mr Edward Kallon, said in a statement on Wednesday that the shipment included 50 ventilators and other protective equipment.

Kallon said they were procured with the recently launched COVID-19 Basket Fund.

According to him, the basket fund also included a two million dollars mobilised within the UN system in Nigeria and a 200,000 dollars contribution from APM Terminals.

According to him, the supplies, which arrived through Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, will boost government’s efforts to provide an efficient and effective healthcare response for those affected by the virus.

“The supplies will be deployed around the country to health facilities in most need due to the outbreak, and coordination structures are already in place between the government and the UN to ensure urgent deployment.

“The next shipment of personal protective equipment expected to arrive in Nigeria later this month.

“The world is in the midst of an unprecedented crisis. The spread of the COVID-19 is expected to put immense pressure on Nigeria’s healthcare system.

“The UN in Nigeria is actively mobilising resources in support of the government’s national response strategy of containing the pandemic and adequately caring for those confirmed to have the virus,” he said.

He noted that through the COVID-19 Basket Fund, the UN in Nigeria was supporting accelerated government response to address the pandemic, prevent further spread of the virus and ensure optimum care for those affected by the Coronavirus.

Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire represented by the Minister of State, Olorunnimbe Mamora, was on ground to receive the supplies.

He noted that it would go a long way toward boosting the government’s efforts to strengthen healthcare services and manage the pandemic.