COVID-19: FG distributes inputs to 7,500 women farmers

By Nneka Nwogwugwu

The minister of Agriculture and Rural development, Sabo Nanono has flagged off the distribution of agricultural inputs to 7,500 smallholder women farmers.

Nanono, speaking at the flag-off ceremony on Thursday in Abuja, said that the inputs were distributed to smallholder women farmers from Northcentral states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He also noted that the activity also came with the intention to help women to alleviate the impact of COVID – 19 pandemic on them.

‘’It is also to commemorate the International Women’s Day 2021 with theme ‘Choose to Challenge’,’’ the minister added.

He said the distribution of inputs to women is in part of the Ministry’s way of challenging the unequal access to productive inputs between men and women by rolling out distribution of inputs to women smallholder farmers and processors as part of our commitment to gender equality and women’s empowerment in the agricultural sector.

He stressed that the resurgence of extreme poverty as a result of the pandemic has revealed women’s precarious economic security.

According to him, gender bias is still deeply embedded in our cultures, economies, political and social institutions locally and globally. Women and girls face unacceptable levels of discrimination and abuse, which is not only wrong, but also, prevents them from playing a full part in society and decision-making. However, Women as we know play a special role in the overall development of the country and are the pioneers of nation.

Nanono informed that the Ministry has already taken initiatives to promote gender equality.

He said, ‘’I have deliberately undertaken initiatives aimed at promoting gender equality and empowerment of women in line with the targets set in our Economic Sustainability Plan, Agric Gender Policy, National Gender Action Plan (N-GAP) for Agriculture, Agricultural Sector Food Security and Nutrition Strategy Documents aimed at ensuring increased opportunities for women.

‘’Today, the Ministry is supporting about 7,500 women with value kits (planting materials, growth enhancer and agro-chemicals) in yam, cassava, potatoes, soybean, rice, maize, sesame, ginger, sorghum/millet, cowpea and horticultural crops.

‘’In addition nutritional value kits will be distributed to the women today.

‘’The choice of the crops is based on comparative advantage to its production.

‘’Again, because women are disadvantaged in land inheritance in Nigeria, the use of sacks and vertical farming are being popularized and the techniques will be demonstrated.

‘’The Ministry, besides the distribution of inputs to the women, is also distributing production and processing equipment in an effort to reduce drudgery, improve efficiency, reduce cost of production and improve quality of product and produce from the operations.

‘’This will also assist them in building production assets that they would ordinarily not be able to afford.’’

The minister urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of these inputs, materials and equipment to produce quality food for the nation.

He also called on other stakeholders to provide similar support to farmers so that ‘’together we can defeat hunger/poverty in the country and become self-sufficient in food and raw material production as well as mitigate some of the negative effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic,’’ he added.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s inflation rate rise to 18.17 percent

Earlier speaking, the Minister of State Agriculture and Rural Development, Hon. Mustapha Baba, added that the distribution is also part of government’s efforts to work hand-in hand with State Governments and other relevant stakeholders to assist in ensuring food security, economic growth and job creation, especially in the face of COVID-19 Pandemic.

Shehuri noted that the Ministry is also supporting breeder and foundation seeds production and linking up with the private seed companies to make certified seeds available to farmers.

Daily Times reports that the Minister of FCT, Alh. Musa Bello, flagged off the distribution of the agricultural inputs to women farmers and processors