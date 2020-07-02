The Federal government has continued to express its commitment to support Nigerian farmers to enhance food production and supply in 2020 in order to avert food scarcity.

The Executive Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, represented by the Deputy Governor Chief Edward Onoja ,Flagging off the distribution of Agricultural inputs to Farmers in Kogi State .

The Minister of Agricultural and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Sabo Nanono reaffirmed the Federal government’s commitment to support Nigerian Farmers with distribution of agricultural inputs.

Nanono, speaking on Thursday during the flag – off ceremony at the Ministry’s Warehouse at Okene road, Lokoja in Kogi, stated that the free distribution of agricultural inputs to smallholder farmers such as categories of seeds of cashew, sesame, soybeans and tomatoes, is part of the Ministry’s measures to mitigate the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on agricultural production in the country.

He also added that the distribution of some priority crops like cashew, sesame, soybeans and potatoes through farmer associations, women and youth groups and cooperatives nationwide is to avert food scarcity in the country as a result of the COVID – 19 pandemic.

The Minister said, ‘’ the Ministry is supporting smallholder farmers through their various associations and cooperatives with the following farm inputs: 38,142KG of improved cashew seeds for distribution to 3,798 of cashew farmers across the country for the 2020 cropping season’’.

‘’ twenty seven thousand (27,000kg) of certified sesame seeds for distribution to 5,400 sesame farmers, fifty thousand (50,000kg) of soybeans seeds for distribution to soybeans farmers and 12,000 bundles of Orange Fleshed Sweet Potato (OFSP) for 1,200 farmers, 15,000 sachets of redforce, 3,000 sachets of glory crop protection, 580 litres of soil amender and 500 litres of organic fertilizer to potato farmers.

‘’ the Ministry takes the issue of food security and health of the population seriously. These seeds are being given to the beneficiaries free of charge while other inputs are given at 75% subsidy’’.

‘’ in our input distribution efforts, at least 35% of the inputs are targeted at women and youth Farmers in line with the targets set in our National Gender Action Plan for Agriculture and Policies aimed at ensuring increased opportunities for women. This has been communicated to the Farmer Associations accordingly’’.

Nanono informed that the distribution at Kogi is the 4th in the series of distributions of the Ministry’s palliatives to farmers nationwide.

He noted that during the 1st flag off in Kano, the Ministry in collaboration with our development partners led by International Crops Research Institute for Semi –Arid Tropics (ICRISAT), distributed certified seeds of sorghum, millet, cowpea and rice to 8,200 farmers in 13 states of the Federation.

He added that ‘’ during the 2nd flag-off in Kaduna on 8th June 2020, the Ministry supported rice farmers with twenty-seven thousand (27,000kg) and three hundred thousand (300,000kg) each of certified seeds of FARO 66 & three hundred thousand (300,000kg) of Foundation Seeds of flood tolerant rice varieties of FARO 66 & FARO 67 respectively.

‘’ twenty (20) metric tons of Breeder Seeds of the same varieties were given to 14 selected seed Companies to produce foundation seeds. Twenty-six thousand 26,000kg of certified wheat seeds were distributed to wheat farmers, 1,350 maize production kits to maize farmers, 18,517KG of Aflasafe and 300,000 sprouted nuts of oil palm to farmers in Kogi, Nasarawa and Kaduna States.

‘’ the 3rd exercise conducted in Ibadan on 24th June, 2020, the Ministry supported Kenaf farmers through the Kenaf Producers, Processors & Marketers Association (KEPPMAN) with 19,672kg Kenaf Foundation Seeds, Yam Farmers through their national association and other cooperative groups were supported with twelve thousand (12,000kg) of Foundation Seeds for production of Certified Seeds. The Ministry also distributed over 18,000kg of organic insecticides to farmers to combat Fall Army Worms infestation in Maize.

In his remarks, Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, represented by the Deputy Governor, Edward Onoja thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for the diversification of the economy of the country with robust Agricultural policies, which would ensure food security and increase revenue of the nation.

The Director, Federal Department of Agriculture, Mrs. Karima Babangida also appreciated the Kogi State Government and other relevant stakeholders for their collaboration with the policies of the Ministry in mitigation of the effects of COVID – 19 Pandemic in Nigeria.