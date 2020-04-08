The Etsako West Local Government in Edo state has begun the fumigation of major markets in Auchi and its environs to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the area.

The fumigation team led by the council Chairman, Mr. Inusa Imonofi, was at Uchi, Igbe and Jattu Central Markets on Wednesday for the exercise.

The fumigation was carried out by officials of the environment department of the local government, who were fully equipped and kitted with preventive gears.

Mr. Aigbonoga Enekhame, head, Etsako West Environment Department, said the exercise became imperative in view of the concession given to markets to continue serving the public during the stay-at-home period as directed by government.

“Major markets have become prone to COVID-19 pandemic, because of the government directive exempting them from being shut during the partial lockdown.

“So, these places will continue to attract patronage from the public and that is why we have decided to fumigate them against infections and diseases.

“The exercise will be a continual one untiil all our markets are adequately fumigated,’’ he said.

Speaking, the council chairman advised the residents on the need to remain indoors and temporarily shun the markets in order to achieve the desired result.

“I am appealing to the residents to ensure full compliance with the various measures put in place by government in curbing the spread of the deadly virus, especially at the grassroots,” he said.