The Enugu state University of Science and Technology (ESUT) has commenced production of hand sanitizers to assist the federal and state governments in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Luke Anike made the disclosure on Wednesday at the launch of the sanitizers at its campus in Agbani.

Anike said the university authority reactivated its biotech research center to produce sanitizers as immediate response to combating the disease.

According to him, the institution is looking forward to mass producing the sanitizers for students, staff and the general public when it gets enough funding.

The vice chancellor said the university had already made proposals to the state government to enable it produce the hand sanitizers in large quantities.

Director of the center, Prof Floretta Tasie said it had so far produced 500 bottles of 120 milliliter, 250 ml, 500ml.

Tasie said that it was looking forward to producing about 5,000 bottles in the next one week if adequate funds were provided to the centre.

She commended the university for reactivating the biotech center and providing the take-off grant for the project.

The professor said the center would soon go into food production like mushroom and others as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

The vice chancellor later distributed some hand sanitizers to few guests present at the event.