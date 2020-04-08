The Egyptian Prime Minister, Mostafa Madbouly, said on Wednesday that the nationwide curfew in Egypt to control the spread of novel Coronavirus, would be extended by 15 days.

Madbouly made this known in a televised speech in Cairo, saying that the night-time curfew would start from April 9 to April 23.

He said that the curfew would start one hour later at 8.00p.m local time (1800 GMT) to 6.00a.m local time (0400 GMT).

“Airports will remain closed,” Madbouly added.

Egypt reported a total of 1,450 cases and a death toll of 94 so far.

Egypt has implemented a series of anti-coronavirus measures, including shutting down of schools and suspending flights at airports nationwide.

Also, keeping the air space open for tourists leaving the country and to bring back Egyptians stranded abroad. (Xinhua/NAN)