COVID-19: DJ SEXY J calls for safety precautions against another outbreak

By Mutiat Alli

As Nigerians still battle the deadly COVID-19 pandemic; budding Nigerian female Disc jockey, DJ SEXY J have urged her fellow entertainers of the need to make judicious use of this period to be more creative in their various art.

Noting that although the industry is one of the most affected at the moment as most entertainers have lost millions of naira on cancelled gigs.

On been creative during this moment and how she has been able to sustain herself; DJ SEXY J disclosed that although she still does a lot of musical recordings and collaborations that would be released in the EP compilation she is working towards.

Having worked with the likes of Pepenazi and few artistes; SEXY J disclosed that she is not stopping at making judicious use of her talent as collaboration is the next big thing to further position her brand in the entertainment industry.

With the ease on lockdown, I use this medium to encourage other music creatives of the need to utilize this period with good materials that would stand the test of time noting that even though the economy is gradually taking shape back after several months of lockdown.