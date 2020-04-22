The Delta Government on Wednesday disclosed that two new cases of coronavirus had been confirmed in the state.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Mordi Ononye made the disclosure in a statement in Asaba.

”We have 11 persons quarantined in our holding centres, while 140 contacts are being monitored across the state,” Ononye said.

He said that the new cases had brought the total confirmed cases in the state to six with one death and five active cases.

Ononye said that the active cases were being treated at the Isolation centres in the state.

He said that the two new cases, one female and one male, were recorded at Uvwie and Udu local government areas.

The commissioner said that all the patients “are doing very well’’.

”All the patients of the active cases are in stable condition and are receiving treatment from team of medical professionals at isolation centres across the state,” the commissioner said.

He, however, urged those with symptoms of the COVID-19 such as fever, malaria, catarrh, cough, chest pain, difficulty in breathing and loss of appetite to report to the nearest government hospital for medical evaluation and possible testing.

“There is ongoing active case search in the local government areas.

“We urge persons with symptoms of Respiratory Tract Infection like fever, nasal catarrh, cough, chest pain, difficulty in breathing/tightness in the chest or loss of appetite to report to the nearest government hospital for medical evaluation,” he said.

The commissioner thanked the people for their continued support in the lockdown and urged them to remain obedient to government stay at home directive,

He also called on the people to ensure regular hand washing, respiratory hygiene and maintaining of social distancing at all times.