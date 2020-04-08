The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS Zone B) on Wednesday, threatened mass protest against the federal government’s decision to invite Chinese doctors to help Nigeria curtail the coronavirus spread.

The students’ group also warned that if the federal government goes ahead to welcome foreigners from China, Nigerian students will not hesitate to go on massive protest and crumble the nation.

In a statement signed by Comrade Jeremiah Friday Ohomah, coordinator, NANS zone B, south -south and south -east, the group stated that the world at large is battling with the pandemic with most countries striving with her local team of doctors and associated health workers to combat the pandemic and save lives.

“This is the time for the Nigerian government to work together with the team of medical professionals, health and vommunity workers across the country to provide lasting measures to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The statement further averred: “Let’s train our own medical personnel, let us build on what we have; this will promote Independence rather than dependence on external help.”

NANS bemoaned the lack of equipment in hospitals in various states and many local government areas in Nigeria, regretting that Nigeria cannot boast of functional health facilities, which makes accessibility of medical services difficult for the masses.

In another development, traditional rulers in the state of have advised citizens of the state to continue to cooperate with the state government by fully complying with the 14- day lockdown.

Chairman of the traditional rulers counci, Obi Efeziomor 11, said that there was the need for all Deltans to be resilient till the end of the stay- at -home order, describing Deltans as peace -loving and law -abiding people who were ready to make sacrifices for the common good of all.

While commending residents for complying with the state government’s directive on COVID-19, Obi Efeziomor 11 urged the people to be patient as the stay- at -home order would soon be over.

He added that tackling the pandemic requiresa high level of personal discipline, adding that protocols as advised by medical experts, particularly social distancing and regular washing of hands should be strictly adhered to.