…Asaba residents decry extension of stay-at-home order

Governor of Delta state, Ifeanyi Okowa, on Tuesday, extended the stay-at-home order for another two weeks.

He gave the order in a state broadcast aired from Government House, Asaba, on Tuesday morning, pointing out that there is the need to intensify efforts in contacts tracing and ensure that the state becomes clean from the COVID-19 pandemic before suspending the order.

The governor appealed to all Deltans to cooperate with the state government in its deliberate efforts to fight against the spread of the coronavirus and its foreseeable socio-economic consequences in the state.

Gov. Okowa thanked those who either made donations to the state food bank or cash deposits to designated bank accounts in Sterling Bank, Zenith Bank and United Bank for Africa.

He disclosed that these bank accounts were specially opened by the state government, to enable wealthy individuals and corporate citizens make donations toward the provision of palliatives to cushion the effects of the stay -at -home order.

Donors according to the governor, can also contact the secretary to state government and the commissioner for health.

“Prospective cash donors are encouraged to walk into the banking halls of the above mentioned banks, request for (Government COVID-19 palliatives) bank account details and deposit their donations.

“Government and the governor monitors bank alerts per donation to ensure accountability and transparently,” he added.

Okowa assured citizens and donors that the food items and cash donations shall be well utilised to cushion the harsh socio-economic effects occasioned by the stay -at- home order.

“By the powers vested in me, I hereby extend the stay -at -home order for another two weeks, to enable us intensify contact tracing, bring those involved into the various isolation centres for proper case management by health professionals.

“I urged Deltans to comply with the order and be law abiding citizens throughout the next two weeks and always.

“Distribution and sharing of palliatives will be transparent and along federal ward channels among other distribution strategies already mapped out,” Okowa assured.

Meanwhile, residents of Delta state, especially in Asaba, the state capital have accused Governor Okowa of inflicting pains on them for another two weeks, adding that the pains of the sit- at -home order for another two weeks might be worse than the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world.

Some of the residents, who spoke to journalists on condition of anonymity, described the lockdown for the second time as barbaric and unfair, adding that “we might not survive this second lockdown.”