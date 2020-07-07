To boost Covid-19 testing across the country, the private sector-led Coalition against COVID-19 (CACOVID) has donated N1.4 billion worth of medical supplies and additional 26,400 test kits sufficient to set up six fully functional COVID-19 medical laboratories in the fight against the pandemic.

Presenting the test kits and medical equipment at the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Lagos office, the Chief Executive Officer, Aliko Dangote Foundation, Zouera Youssoufou commended the efforts of the public health institute in the fight against the virus and expressed optimism that the test kits and medical supplies provided would further expand testing capabilities across the nation to meet critical health infrastructure needs to combat the virus.

“On behalf of COCAVID, we are delighted to hand over the following items to you – MicPCR Realtime PCR Systems; RNA Extraction Kits; Well PCR Tube Strips; Well Semi-skirted PCR Plates; Pipette Tips; Oral and Nasal Swab Sets; Tongue Depressors, Viral Transport Media; Disposable Latex Medical Gloves etc. These items can sufficiently set up 6 medical laboratories and collect samples for over 26,400 people,” Zouera said.

Receiving the items in Lagos, Deputy Director, NCDC, Lagos office, Mrs Babatunde Olajumoke, thanked CACOVID for the donation and described the gesture as integral to the successful of COVID-19 response in the country.

She said: “On behalf of the Director-General of the NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, we want to thank you for your help in strengthening national COVID-19 response. We acknowledge and applaud your contributions.”

“The capacity to test is very integral to the success of COVID-19 response by confirming, isolating, managing cases and containing the outbreak in communities. The NCDC, DG had earlier communicated plans to expand testing to 3 million people in 3 months and donations like this will surely help in achieving this goal.”