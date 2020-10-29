COVID-19: Buhari warns Nigerians of another Lockdown, explains risks to Economy

President Muhammadu Buhari has warned Nigerians to comply with COVID-19 protocols in order to avoid another lockdown which may likely affect the nation’s economy.

Buhari, who stated this on Thursday via his verified Twitter handle, said compliance with COVID-19 protocols by all Nigerians is crucial to avert a second wave of the pandemic in the country.

“Looking at the trends in other countries, we must do all we can to avert a second wave of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Lagos approves reopening of public, private schools

“We must make sure that our cases, which have gone down, do not rise again. Our economy is too fragile to bear another round of lockdown,” @MBuhari tweeted.

Daily Times reports that in March, the president imposed a total lockdown in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun. The lockdown lasted for over five weeks and had a tremendous effect on the country’s economical activities with the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry putting the loss at about N3bn in the period under review.

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 had at its many briefings frowned on the disregard for COVID-19 protocol by Nigerians while warning against a second wave of the virus in the country.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, the country has recorded over 62,000 infections including over 1,100 fatalities.