The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should refrain from taking opposition politics to a ridiculous level with fraudulent claims and antics, as well as hasty generalisations.

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) which made this call in its reaction to the PDP’s allegation that the reviewed fuel price of N123.50 was fraudulent, as well as its position on the Warri Killing, said that the PDP’s penchant for twisting facts and figures is becoming worrisome.

The BMO said in a statement signed by its Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary, Cassidy Madueke, that “We consider the party’s claim that fuel price should be N90 a litre as a product of intellectual laziness and fraudulent manipulation of figures.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the petroleum pricing template is a public document, but surprisingly, PDP could only identify two items out of 11 items that are collectively used to determine the pump price of PMS.

“So its leaders have continued to bandy a jejune figure that has nothing to do with reality in their desperation to discredit the Buhari administration and put it on the same pedestal of corruption and official recklessness that their party is known for.

“We understand PDP’s quest to present itself as a populist movement when there is not much in that party’s history in power at the centre for 16 years to suggest that it always took the generality of Nigerians into consideration when making decisions.

‘On the other hand, President Muhammadu Buhari has in five years paid the backlog of pensions dating back to the Obasanjo years in the case of workers of the defunct Nigeria Airways amongst others, as well as the entitlements of former Biafran Police officers who served during the 1967-70 civil war.

“And who would forget in a hurry how President Buhari looked state governors, especially those owing salaries and pension arrears, in the eyes and asked them how they could manage to sleep at night.

“There’s no way a party with a culture of exploiting Nigerians could accuse President Buhari of insensitivity towards the plight of the average Nigerian,” it added.

BMO also questioned the rationale behind PDP’s position that the President and the All Progressive Congress (APC) should be held responsible for the recent killing of a Warri resident.

“Where were the PDP spokesman and his team when President Buhari announced a two-week lockdown of the epicentres of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country?

“Were they too consumed with the task of identifying the flags on display behind the President, or were they checking if the broadcast was prerecorded, to realise that he named only two states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

“The last time we checked, Delta State was not mentioned, so PDP should direct its needless attack at one of its governors, Ifeanyi Okowa, who ordered the lockdown of the state till further notice, to stop the virus from his domain.

“We are more convinced now than ever before that the group which should be better known as Pseudo Democratic Party has no clue about how to play opposition politics.”

BMO again reassured Nigerians that President Buhari would not abandon them now that more parts of the country are under lockdown to check the spread of the virus.