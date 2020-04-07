All major events including football leagues have been postponed with some canceled as a result of the global pandemic.

Football action has been postponed time and again with the hope that the virus will clear in the next few weeks.

But despite the major league being suspended, there are four recognizable leagues that are continuing with their scheduled matches despite the outbreak.

🇧🇾 Belarus

The Belarusian league has continued with no alteration whatsoever. The decision has shocked the world since even fans have been allowed to attend the matches despite the spread of the virus. It seems all is okay for them.

🇳🇮 Nicaragua

Just like Belarus, the Nicaraguan league continues as planned despite players fearing opponents might be infected with the virus.

🇹🇯 Tajikistan

The Tajikistani league kicked off on Sunday, April 5th with three matches even as the novel coronavirus continues to spread.

Matches are however played behind closed doors.

🇧🇮 Burundi

The East African nation is the last on the list of leagues that have not been postponed. The officials reached the decision to continue with action during a meeting held on Sunday.