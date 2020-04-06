The Nigerian Baptist Convention on Monday donated some food items to Oyo state government for onward distribution to the less privileged in the society.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Dr Olasupo Ayokunle, the National President of the Nigerian Baptist Convention, handed over the food items to the Oyo State Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resouces, Mr Jacob Ojekunle in Osogbo.

The food items donated are 100 tubers of yam, 10 bags of beans, 20 cartoons of groundnut oil, 40 bags of Semovita -10kg and 25 bags of rice.

Ayokunle, who doubles as the National President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, said the gesture was to assist the government in providing for the needs of the less privileged during this crucial time.

The CAN president, who noted that the gesture would go a long way to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 outbreak, said the Baptist Convention was not presenting to Oyo State government alone.

“We are going round the states. A little will alleviate someone’s suffering.

“As the president of the Baptist Convention and CAN, I want to admonish churches, church leaders and denominational heads, to remember their members at this time.

“These churches cannot exist without the generosity of their members and these members cannot access their places of work at this time.

“So this is the time to pay back in a little way so that the entire body might be together.” Ayokunle stated.

The CAN president further commended the Oyo state government for its proactiveness in curtailing the spread of the disease in the state.

READ ALSO COVID-19: FCTA set to commence distribution of relief materials this week



In their separate remarks, the executive adviser on Agriculture, Dr Debo Akande and the Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr Jacob Ojekunle, thanked the president of the Baptist Convention for the gesture.

Akande gave assurance that the items would be equitably distributed, stressing that those who should benefit from the gesture would get it.