Covid-19 B.1.620 varients silently spreading fast across continents – Report

Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

A recent data from across Europe has revealed that the new COVID-19 variant, named B.1.620 stealthily spreading across continents.

The data from across Europe, hosts a suite of mutations that have been linked to increased trans-missibility and the ability to escape the immune response.

As reported by Nature, multiple travelers carried the new variant from Central Africa to Europe, where it has now spread to at least a dozen countries.

The report noted that the variant was first detected in April in viral samples from Lithuania.

“After noticing it, Gytis Dudas at the Gothenburg Global Biodiversity Centre in Sweden and colleagues analysed SARS-CoV-2 genomic data from across the globe and found that B.1.620 had suddenly appeared in European samples in February.

It is now present in France, Belgium and elsewhere,” the report said.

The researchers also found the new variant in genomic sequences from six people living in the Central African Republic near the Cameroonian border and in seven people in Europe who had recently returned from Cameroon.

These data suggest that B.1.620 probably originated in central Africa and was introduced to Europe multiple times by recent travellers.

The findings also suggest that the variant is circulating widely in central Africa but has been undetected because of limited sequencing.

The study highlights the risk posed by regional inequities in genomic surveillance.

Meanwhile, medical experts while reacting to the report noted that the new B.1.620 lineage has 23 mutations and deletions compared to the reference strain.

“I can confirm that it is a new variant reported in Central Africa. Some parts of Europe have also reported it. This B.1.620 lineage has 23 mutations and deletions compared to the reference strain.

“A study published the phylo-genetic analysis of the variant in Africa from a pre-print server.

“The variant probably arose in Cameroon and later spread to both the Central African Republic and Equatorial Guinea,” Dr Shola Badmus said.

On the fear that the new variant is more transmissible, she said, “this could be due to the mutations.

“As regards the trans-missibility, it is likely possible due to the mutations that have occurred

“The B.1.620 lineage has several mutations in the N-terminal domain (NTD) of the spike protein, among which some remain of unknown impact. As regards the escape immune response, it is early to talk about that for now,” she added.

The virologist, however, noted that the mutations should not complicate vaccination efforts.

“Not all mutations lead to virulence. I know there is so much to fear about the mutations but this should not complicate the vaccination efforts”.

The virologist also harped on the need for Nigeria to improve on genetic sequencing for COVID-19.

“This is a crucial area of any disease surveillance. We have to do more genomic surveillance than just testing”, she added.