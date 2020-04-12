The Speaker, Anambra State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Uche Okafor, has called on the people of the state to remain calm, even as the state recorded one case of the pandemic Coronavirus.

Rt Hon Okafor, who also represents the people of Ayamelum in the state House of Assembly, said the state government would not relent in its unending efforts in fighting the deadly disease.

Speaker Okafor, who stated this while addressing newsmen, re-emphasied that the state had initiated measures to tackle the virus, by equipping various protective care centres in case of any eventuality.

Okafor stated that the victim had been placed in one of the protective care centres and the state had commenced aggressive contact tracing to ensure that everyone he came in contact with is brought into the net for a professional handling that will save lives.

He said: “This one case is not something bad. The only thing we are going to do is to intensify our efforts to make sure that the virus does not spread around Anambra State.

“The governor has advised that all the preventive measures in the state should be streghtened like constant and frequent washing of hands, avoidance of unnecessary movements and others,” he added.

“The lockdown in the state has been intensified such that there would be absolute restrictions on movements from Easter Monday and the drug markets in Onitsha would also be shut down permanently, and those allowed to operate skeletally are food sellers.”

It would be recalled that Rt Hon Okafor had earlier took the COVID -19 preventive measures message to his constituency wher he educated women leaders’ who represented their various community women due to social distancing rule.

He also gave out one thousand bags of rice to widows across the eight communities in Ayamelum to curtail the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.