Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue has insisted that all entry points into the state remained closed till further notice to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Ortom stated this while briefing newsmen on Monday in Makurdi, following the decision of the state government on the partial lockdown in the state.

“The partial lockdown in the state against COVID-19 will continue,” he said.

All public gatherings in the state would also remain suspended till further notice.

According to him, these includes, marriages, community festivals, funerals and religious meetings.

“There should be no church service or mosque prayers. Let me remind traditional, religious, youths and political leaders to ensure strict compliance.

“The COVID-19 Action Committees operating in the 23 Local Government Areas of the state will continue to work in collaboration with relevant stakeholders.

“The Primary Health Care Centres and hospitals in all the local government areas will serve as quarantine and limited treatment centres in the event of outbreak of the virus.

“The restriction of movement from 7p.m to 6a.m daily, except those on essential services will also continue.

“All markets in Benue remain closed with immediate effect. Only shops and commodity stores shall be opened.

“Let me warn traders who have decided to operate by the road sides following the closure of markets that they are violating the directive on social distancing.

“I have directed security operatives to stop the existence of illegal roadside trading.

“Tricycles also known as ‘Keke NAPEP’ should not convey more than two persons, while township and mini buses should not convey more than seven passengers at a time.

“Commercial motorcycles also known as ‘Okada’ must convey one person at a time and wear face masks.

“All commercial vehicles, tricycles, motorcycles must have hand sanitisers for the use of passengers.

“All night clubs must remain closed in line with the dusk to dawn curfew.

“Bars and restaurants will continue to render take-away services only and must provide hand sanitisers and soap with water for customers.

“The general public should maintain the habit of regular hand washing with soap and running water as well as the use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers, in the absence of water,” he said.