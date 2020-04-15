By Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

At least, seven more patients of COVID-19 have being discharged from FCT Isolation centre in the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital having fully recovered from the virus.

According to FCT Covid-19 Media team, the patients were discharged late Tuesday night after satisfying all the necessary protocols preparatory to their being certified Covid-19 free.

Recall, the FCT Administration had earlier discharged 11 persons in two batches bringing the total number of discharged patients so far to 18.

“We are happy to announce that seven patients were discharged from UATH Isolation Center, Gwagwalada today.

The remaining ones are clinically stable and responding well to treatment. To God be the glory”, the FCT authorities said in a short message from its Covid-19 Media team.

The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, in a statement had expressed optimism that more patients treated in the FCT COVID-19 Isolation centres would be discharged in the coming days.