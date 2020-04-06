Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia has announced the resolution of the state government to commence fumigation of public places “within the next 24 hours” as part of its efforts to prevent COVID-19.

Ikpeazu said this on Monday while addressing newsmen after inspecting the relief materials bought for distribution to cushion the effects of the lockdown on the people of Abia.

He said the decision to fumigate public places was informed by the desire of the state government to keep the people of Abia safe from the Coronavirus.

The governor said that “the medical reason for the ongoing two weeks sit-at-home order is to ensure that any case of COVID-19 which manifests will be contained by God’s grace.”

“After the first 14 days, then wearing of facemasks in the state will be compulsory for everyone.

I urge those who can, to provide facemasks for their neighbours,” he said.Ikpeazu said the state government would commence the distribution of relief materials to the vulnerable and indigent people on April 7.

He said the distribution of the relief materials would be done through the churches, mosques, traditional rulers and town unions.

Ikpeazu said the strategy was adopted to ensure that about 70 per cent of the people of Abia, especially the less privileged, would receive the relief materials.

According to him, the distribution will be done in a segregated manner to cover about six churches at a time, adding that the measure is aimed at alleviating the suffering of the people.

He commended individuals and organisations who had contributed to the Abia’s food bank and encouraged persons with the wherewithal to support the vulnerable in their communities.

Ikpeazu said that the “Inter-Ministerial Committee will do a review of the lockdown to determine the next step to take” after the expiration of the current lockdown in the state.

according to reports the relief materials included, bags of rice, bags of beans, bags of garri, tubers of yam, cartons of noodles, hand sanitisers and face masks.