Abia State Ministry of Health in partnership with the State Inter-Ministerial Committee on COVID-19 on Friday declared one Vincent Prosper wanted.

Okezie Ikpeazu

In a press statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, John Okiyi-Kalu claimed that Prosper reportedly sneaked into Abia State from a-yet-to-be mentioned neighboring state.

Lockdown: FCTA mobile court convicts 42, impounds 38 motorcycles



According to the release, the suspected COVID-19 patient was last seen around 153, Azikiwe Road, Aba.

Okiyi-Kalu urged anyone with useful information on Prosper’s whereabouts and those who have had contacts with him to call 0700 2242 362 or contact the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Osuji immediately.