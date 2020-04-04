The Benue State Government is currently training members of the COVID-19 State Action Committee on safety and on-the-field preventive measures to contain the spread of the virus.

State Deputy Governor and Chairman of the committee, Engr. Benson Abounu, while declaring the event open at the New Banquet Hall of the Benue Peoples House Makurdi said the training would equip members on how best to handle cases and also protect themselves from being infected.

He stated that members’ preparedness towards response to all issues would be sharpened, stressing that it would also build confidence and eliminate fear in them in the course of performing their duties.

According to the Deputy Governor, as research for the vaccination and treatment of the global pandemic was being carried out, it was necessary to get acquainted with preventive and management measures.

Engr. Abounu stated that Benue had not recorded a fresh case of the COVID-19 apart from Susan Okpe who had been transferred to the isolation centre at the National Hospital Abuja for further management.

He noted that the hospital the index case was first admitted had been fumigated and closed for services, adding that about 23 contacts had been traced and put under self isolation.

The Deputy Governor who acknowledged the determination of the State Government to ensure adequate safety for Benue people, said fumigation of all markets in Makurdi had been completed while that of markets in other parts of the state was ongoing.

He also stated that hand sanitizers were being procured and would be distributed across the state by next week, pointing out that donations from public spirited individuals and philanthropists were also being received by the Benue State Government.

Participants who were split into groups were trained in Coordination, Surveillance, Laboratory work, Infection Prevention and Control, Case Management, Point of Entry, Risk Communication, Logistics as well as Health and Safety.

Professor of Medicine from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, Stephen Aba anchored the training.