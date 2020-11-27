COVID-19: 2020 edition of The Experience to be held virtually

The organizers of the The Experience concert has announced that the 2020 edition will hold virtually following the COVID-19 outbreak.

The annual event hosted by the Senior Pastor of House On The Rock, Paul Adefarasin, showcases multi-talented and dynamic gospel artistes from different parts of the world will celebrate its 15th year.

READ ALSO: Widow of vendor killed by Gbajabiamila’s aide disassociates self from N500m demands

The organisers of the programme announced this week that the event will not hold at the expansive space in the Tafawa Balewa Square, a decision taken to maintain physical distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Experience 15 (Global Edition), is scheduled to hold on Friday, 11th December, 2020 virtually, livestreamed around the world, serving as a platform to unify the global Church and establish God’s Kingdom here on earth,” the organisers wrote on the event website.

“Yes, we had the last 14 editions together mainly in one place, yet now we are not apart, we are still in this together as we go global with the #TE15G. There are no barriers and nothing can stop us, our God deserves our praise all the way, and He will have it,” @TheExperienceLG tweeted.

Daily Times gathered that this year’s concert will showcase artistic musical performances, goodwill messages and intercessory prayers by internationally recognised artistes including Don Moen, Tope Alabi, William MCDowell, Tasha Cobbs, amongst others.