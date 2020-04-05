Chief Medical Director of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Prof Darlington Obaseki, on Sunday, disclosed that two surviving patients are currently being cared for in an isolation ward with restricted access in the facility.

In a statement signed by the chief medical director and made available to journalists in Benin City, Obaseku said the teaching hospital would ensure standard precautions at all times to prevent the spread of the disease.

Obaseki called for unwavering support and understanding from members of the public in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the state and county at large.

He said that “prior to confirmation of their COVID-19 status, some of our healthcare staff were exposed to these patients whilst using only personal phone equipment (surgical face masks and gloves).

Currently, all staff who were exposed to these patients are asymptomatic and they are being monitored closely according to current guidelines.

“Further measures have been put in place to ensure that our staff are not unduly exposed to risks of infection with COVID-19 in the course of their providing care for patients who come to the hospital for various reasons.

“The management and staff of UBTH while ensuring standard precautions at all times to prevent the spread of this disease, crave the support and understanding of the general public as we fight this raging battle to contain and curb COVID-19.”