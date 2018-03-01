Courts seals Fed. Info office in Umuahia as Federal Government ignores staff

Following an order of an Umuahia Magistrate Court which ruled that the Federal Ministry Of Information must pay the sum of N1.8 million to Adizua Okoroafor, the landlord of the office accommodation occupied by the Ministry in Abia state, the No. 4 Azikiwe office was early Wednesday morning sealed.

The said amount was accruing rent incurred by the occupants over a period of time.

The Magistrate, His Worship, Israel S Nwulu had on 1th February this year, while delivering judgment said the judgment was as a result of the failure for the ministry to clear the debt will result to the sealing of the office on the 28th February, 2018

The magistrate had also pointed out that the ministry, since the case was brought to court in August 2017, has not been represented by any counsel throughout the period of litigation.

He said the accused also failed to respond or complain when the rent was increased from N55, 000.00 to N150, 000.00 a month.

Speaking, some staff of the ministry who were not even given the chance to remove any item from the office, decried the unwholesome attitude exhibited by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed who has never paid rent since inception of the APC leadership thereby exposing them to ridicule.

They however condemned such rascality and unreasonableness on the part of a government.

Continuing, they asserted that though the increment to a monthly one hundred and fifty thousand was outrageous but the Ministry should have reacted in the long run.