Court voids Abdulmumin Jibrin’s suspension

…orders House to pay his outstanding salaries

Two months after the House of Representatives lifted the 180 legislative days suspension placed on Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin from Kano State , Justice John Tsoho of the Federal High Court in Abuja, on Thursday voided the suspension.

In his judgement in a suit by Jibrin, challenging the propriety of his suspension, Justice Tsoho held that the 180 legislative days’ suspension of the lawmaker was null and void.

Hon Jibrin was recalled on March 13, 2018 after he tendered apologies to the Speaker of House, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, for raising the alarm that blew up scandal on Budget padding in the National Assembly.

Beside the nullification of Jibrin’s suspension, Justice Tsoho also ordered the National Assembly to pay the lawmaker all his outstanding salaries, allowances and entitlements, adding that his case should be treated as if he had not be on suspension.

The judge further granted four out of the five reliefs sought in the originating summons by the plaintiff but declined the fifth relief which had prayed for his recalled because it has been overtaken by event.

Justice Tsoho said that the defendants: The Speaker of the House, the House of Representatives and the Attorney General of the Federation acted in breach of Jibrin’s constitutional rights.

The judge further held that the House of Representatives Legislatives Powers and Privilege Act provide for a 14 days suspension for an erring members while House standing order provides for 30 days suspension for a serious offender who disobeyed the instruction of the Speaker.

The court said the House of Representatives has gone outside its own rules to place the plaintiff on 180 legislative days suspension that it failed to justify.

Beside, the House also took the decision to suspend the plaintiff at a meeting attended by the Speaker and one other member who brought the complain against the plaintiff.

Thus, both the Speaker and the other member turned round to become judges in their own case. He said the complainants could have distance themselves from the meeting because failure to distance themselves created inference that they are judges in their case.