Court vacates order releasing Zakzaky’s wife for COVID-19 treatment

By Idibia Gabriel

A Kaduna State High Court sitting in Kaduna has vacated the order it made directing the Nigeria Correctional Service to release Zeenat, wife of Ibraheem ElZakzaky, leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), for COVID-19 treatment.

The presiding judge, Justice Gideon Kurada, had on January 26, ordered Zeenat’s release based on a medical report presented by her counsel, Femi Falana (SAN), before the court.

Falana had presented Zeenat medical report, asking the court to allow his client to seek treatment outside the correctional centre in accordance with measures put in place by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

However, the court revoked the order after an oral application by H.G. Magashi from the chambers of Falana, who claimed that the defendant has regained her health.

“Upon an oral application moved by H.G. Magashi, holding the brief of Femi Falana (SAN), counsel for the first defendant and of Edwin Inegedu, counsel for the second defendant applying for an order vacating an earlier order made on 26th January 2021 for the second defendant to be taken to a government hospital for treatment.

“The situation has changed as the second defendant regained her good health and the unfettered access to medical facilities granted her by the correctional services centre, Kaduna.