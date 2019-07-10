A High Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, has reprotedly thrown out the divorce case between record label executive, Ubi Franklin, and his estranged wife, Lilian Esoro.

According to media reports, the case was struck out, yesterday, with the judge saying that the basis for their divorce is invalid since Lilian testified that Ubi provides for their child and they are still very good friends.

The report further stated that the judge told them to go and settle their differences amicably, because they are only seeking divorce due to ‘childishness’.