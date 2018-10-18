Court strikes out Sen. Omo-Agege contempt suit against Saraki, Senate

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court in Abuja, on Thursday struck out a fresh suit by Senator Ovie Omo-Agege (APC, Delta Central) seeking to commit Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, to prison over refusal to pay salaries and allowances.

The judge struck out the application, following the confirmation that the outstanding salaries and allowances have been settled fully by the Senate.

Lawyer to Omo-Agege, Dr Alex Izinyon (SAN), who confirmed the settlement of the salaries and allowances, subsequently applied for the withdrawal of the contempt charge filed against Saraki.

Izinyon praised the leadership of the Senate for the respect shown to the rule of law with the prompt payment of his clients’ entitlement.

He said, “The court on October 11 granted adjournment for definite hearing of committal proceedings and ordered that the processes be served on the respondents.

“Last Friday at about 2pm, one of the special assistants to the Senate President said the cheques were ready, he came with 9 cheques which I acknowledged and gave to my client, who informed me that there was a shortfall of about N6m”.

Izinyon however told the court that the Senate after admitting that the shortfall was occasioned by an error, have made the payment in full to his client.

He said although the Senate had joined issues with his client by filing counter affidavit, he however told the judge that since the issue in dispute has been resolved there was no need for parties to dissipate energy on a settled matter.

Efut Okoi, lawyer to Saraki, told the court that his client as a law abiding citizen effected the payment of the salaries and allowances in compliance with the order of the court and urged others to emulate the gesture.

He however did not oppose the application for withdrawal of the contempt charge.

Justice Dimgba, accordingly struck out the motion dated August 15, seeking to commit Saraki to prison over refusal to pay Omo-Agege his entitlement.

Senator Omo-Agege, had initiated the committal proceedings against Saraki, praying the court to send the Senate President to prison for allegedly flouting the May 10 judgment of the court which had voided his 90 suspension by the Senate and restored his entitlements.